West Cork hotel launches Spanish tapas menu and it looks amazing!

Look, we all love Ireland. The craic, the coastline, the fact that a stranger will absolutely tell you their life story at a bus stop. But sometimes? Sometimes you just want to pretend you're somewhere warmer. Somewhere with reliable sunshine and tiny plates of delicious things you can eat with your hands while sipping wine.

Good news for anyone whose winter has consisted entirely of grey skies and questioning their life choices: Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa in West Cork is bringing serious Spanish vibes to their Dunes Pub & Bistro. We're talking a brand new tapas menu that pairs West Cork's gorgeous local produce with all those Iberian flavours you've been dreaming about since your last Ryanair trip to Malaga.

West Cork meets the Mediterranean

This isn't some half-hearted "stick olives on a plate and call it tapas" situation. The menu is a proper collaboration between Head Chef Alan Forde and Spanish chef Emilio Lopez, who's been working at the hotel and clearly knows his way around a croquette. The result? A lineup of small plates that'll have you and the group chat booking a weekend trip immediately.

Think Gambas al Ajillo (that's garlic prawns to the uninitiated) served with sourdough. Crispy soft shell crab. Loughnane's chorizo cooked in red wine. Padron peppers with sea salt and balsamic glaze for when you fancy living dangerously because some of them are spicy and some aren't and that's just the game you play.

There's also Caherbeg Jambon Croquettes with parmesan and aioli which honestly sounds like the kind of thing you'd order three portions of and tell yourself it's fine because they're small. Plus basil whipped Toonsbridge Feta with stone baked baguette and olive oil for anyone trying to be slightly virtuous before inevitably ordering more croquettes.

The drinks situation

Obviously you can't do tapas without the proper drinks to match. They've got Vina Egula Tempranillo for the red wine girlies and La Bascula Atlantic Way Albarino for those who prefer their wine chilled and crisp. The name Atlantic Way feels very on brand for West Cork, honestly. And for the beer lovers there's Estrella Galicia which is about as authentically Spanish as you can get without actually boarding a plane.

Prices start from €6 per tapa which is genuinely reasonable when you consider you're getting chef-quality small plates in one of the most scenic spots in the country. The maths works out well too if you're doing that thing where everyone orders a load and shares… though good luck getting anyone to share the croquettes.

The perfect excuse for a West Cork trip

If you've been looking for a reason to escape Dublin (or wherever you're based) and head for the coast, this is it. Inchydoney is stunning at the best of times but there's something about the idea of watching the Atlantic waves while eating Spanish small plates that feels properly luxurious. Like a mini holiday without the airport stress or the inevitable lost luggage drama.

The tapas menu is available for a limited time at Dunes Pub & Bistro so if you're planning to go, don't leave it too long. Check out inchydoneyisland.com for all the details and start manifesting that coastal escape. Your group chat will thank you.