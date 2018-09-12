Wes and Megan divulge details about their personal Do Bits Society

Megan and Wes have had some seriously busy schedules since leaving the Love Island villa, but that hasn't stopped the couple spending time together.

The pair wew known for sneaking off together in the villa, and it was Wes who coined the term 'Do Bits Society,' so when speaking to The Sun about their relationship, it's no wonder it was brought up.

'The Do Bits Society is still active,' Wes joked.

'We set up a nice HQ in Southend. We've refurbished it, got a receptionist and everything.'

'The Do Bits Society has gone to a new level,' Megan then added.

The couple have been making additional effort to see each other since the show ended, and with Love Island couples splitting often due to work commitments, that's definitely a good call for their relationship.

'I didn't think I could get more attracted to her. I thought I'd already hit the max,' said Wes.

'We make most of the time we have together. 100 per cent.'