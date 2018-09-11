This Love Island couple have just called it quits after two months

Laura Anderson, Love Island favourite and general sound gal, has reportedly split from her beau Paul Knops.

The couple came second on the show, after power couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham took the joint crown.

Their split reportedly comes after a series of rows about the minimal amount of time they were able to spend together.

A source told The Sun : 'Laura and Paul have been so busy since the show finished and both had holidays planned without each other – so they have ended up spending a lot of time apart.'

'Paul went to New York for modelling work and on to Burning Man while Laura enjoyed some time back in Dubai where she lived before signing up to Love Island.'

'They saw each other on Saturday night but only for a personal appearance and things weren’t the same between them so they have decided to cool off their romance.'

Laura is an absolute queen, showcasing immeasurable strength in the Love Island villa, so we're sad that the pair didn't work out.

However, we're sure she has no shortage of wannabe suitors.