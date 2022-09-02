SHEmazing!
Were you born in September? Well, science has discovered something VERY interesting about you

If you are lucky enough to celebrate your birthday in September, you are already pretty darn great.

However, science has discovered something very interesting about September babies – and we can't say we're surprised. 

According to a new study, being born in September means you will generally be more successful in life than your peers.   

Researchers at the Universities of Toronto, Florida, and Northwestern University compared a group of pre school kiddos to achieve the results.

The study examined kids born in August versus kids born in September, with results showing that children born later in the year scored higher in reading and mathematics, all the way through to their teens. 

The study also revealed that the “success” of these kids included lower incarceration rates and higher university enrolment in future life – can't argue with that, right?

One possible explanation is that many schools have cutoff dates of September 1st.

Basically, that means that children who are born in the fall start school at almost a year older than children born in the summer, which means their physical and mental growth is further along.

In England, studies revealed something similar. Research at the Institute for Fiscal Studies showed that autumn kiddos scored higher overall on exams.

Unconvinced? Well, Hermione Granger was born in September. 

Case closed. 

 

