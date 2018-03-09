We’re so down! The Obamas may be producing your next Netflix binge

We've got our popcorn ready and our spots on the sofa reserved because the Obamas are reportedly in talks to produce content for Netflix.

In the proposed deal, which has not yet been finalised, Michelle and Barack Obama would be paid for exclusive content only available via the streaming giant, according to The New York Times.

While the number of episodes and the format of these possible shows still remain mysteriously up-in-the-air, we are so intrigued by this news!

The Obamas reportedly want to feature inspirational stories, rather than directly address President Trump and conservative commentators.

"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," noted Eric Schultz, a senior advisor of Barack's.

"Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories."

One programme idea involves the former president moderating discussions about important issues from his presidency and beyond, including healthcare and immigration.

Another possible show would focus on Michelle and topics like nutrition that she brought to the fore during Barack's presidency.

While they both have large social media followings (Barack has a whopping 101M followers on Twitter), Netflix would give them incredible reach with nearly 118M subscribers worldwide.

Think you'll be tuning in?