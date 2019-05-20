We’re shook by the actress who auditioned for Daenerys Targaryen

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Khaleesi Emilia Clarke playing the Mother of Dragons, and another actress who auditioned to play the infamous character clearly agrees.

Now that Game of Thrones has finally come to an end after eight seasons of blood, sweat and MANY tears, we can hear the behind-the-scenes tea on the actors.

As it turns out, Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen, saying it was "the most awkward audition I've ever had".

Would things have ended very differently for Dany, had another actress played her? Speaking to Vulture on last week, Olsen revealed she tested out two different accents during her GOT audition, and the result was awkward AF.

The baby sis to the Olsen twins is most famous for playing Wanda Maximoff in the Avengers franchise. Her career would have turned out less action adventure and more fantasy, had she not lost out to Emilia Clarke.

"It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had," she said. "When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything because I like auditioning. The producers didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not.

"It was terrible. Bad audition story," she said. She made sure to add that she's now a huge fan of the show, and is especially obsessed with a certain Northern Wolf;

"I'm just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington. I mean, he's just brainwashed me." You're not the only one thinking the same thing, gal. He knows nothing.

Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry on the HBO show, told Cosmopolitan that he actually auditioned for the role of Jon Snow in the early days, but affirmed that pretty much every young lad did as well.

"Initially I auditioned to play Jon Snow, but the thing to remember is, originally, HBO only commissioned the pilot, and then after that was made, there was still another 18 months between that and it being commissioned for a full series."

"So, ages and ages ago I auditioned to be Jon Snow. But I think pretty much every Caucasian actor of a certain age auditioned to play Jon Snow at that point," he added.

Kit made the role his own, and honestly nobody else could have worked those dark tresses better than himself. But nice try, Gendry.

Feature image: Instagram/@alisha5556