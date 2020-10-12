We’re obsessed with this new body care experience for sensitive skin

Swiss beauty brand Declaré was the first skincare line formulated exclusively for sensitive skin forty years ago. Applying constant innovation based on scientific research, the brand has evolved to offer a comprehensive range of high quality, highly effective nourishing skin products, specifically tailored to a variety of sensitive skin conditions. An innovative family-owned beauty business, with the brand’s creator Karl J Troll still very much involved in the company, Declaré remains true to its original 40-year-old mission of creating luxury skincare products for sensitive skin that are ‘more than skin-deep’.

The new Body Care Experience Foaming Shower Gel and Body Care Mousse in a 200 ml spray can with a revitalising citrus fragrance for the new type of body care.

Body Care Mousse RRP €15

This mousse contains rich shea butter, almond oil and monoi oil. It is a soft foam with precious shea butter and almond oil nourishes demanding skin which leaves the skin feeling soft and gently cared for.

The refreshing fragrance is fresh, revitalising and envelops the skin.

Application:

First shaking use, then apply using circular movements – massage in daily after cleansing.

Foaming Shower Gel RRP €15

This shower gel has organic sweetvetch extract and almond oil. It’s a nourishing shower foam which cleanses gently and moisturises too.

The refreshing fragrance is revitalising and envelops the skin.

Application:

It turns from a gel into a rich shower foam which you massage into damp skin and then rinse away.

Available to buy online here and selected pharmacies nationwide.