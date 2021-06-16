We’re obsessed with Rosehip Oil and here’s why you should be too

If you’re trying to simplify your summer skincare routine, but desperately want to achieve that clear, fresh, glowy look, then you seriously need to give Rosehip Oil a whirl.

This simple product has an abundance of long-lasting skin benefits which not only pamper your face and body, but your mind too.

One of our favourite skincare brands, Trilogy, have just launched their brand new Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, which is clinically proven to reduce the appearances of scars, stretchmarks, and wrinkles.

It’s their latest clean beauty innovation, designed to meet the stressful demands of our ever-changing lifestyle and environment while utilising the oil’s skin-loving benefits.

The best part? Not only does their Organic Rosehip Oil boost your skin with essential nourishment, but it also encourages you to take some time out for yourself. It's designed to ease the stresses of the day while simultaneously delivering intense all-over nourishment and replenishment for radiantly healthy-looking skin.

Their signature essential oil blend combines a bouquet of botanicals including geranium oil to help balance emotion and ease stress or anxiety, calming lavender to promote relaxation and rejuvenating frankincense to instantly soothe the senses and relax the mind.

Trilogy Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil is suitable for all skin types and is certified organic by BioGro.

To use, gently massage 2-3 drops into your face or body, morning and night (using more for larger areas) and apply twice daily or as required, making sure not to apply to broken skin or wounds.

You can pick up your own bottle of Trilogy’s Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil (RRP €36.95 45ml) at various pharmacies and health stores nationwide, including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.