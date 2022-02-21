Welcome joy & beauty with the new Spring 2022 collection from Søstrene Grene.

Søstrene Grene launches their beautiful new spring 2022 collection, which welcomes warmth and cosiness into the home. Surround yourself with joy as this new collection embraces beautiful living, with furniture and interiors inspired to create a warm and bright atmosphere for total tranquillity. Available in stores worldwide including George’s Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor from Thursday, March 3rd 2022, it’s time to create a graceful oasis in your home and let spring find its way.

The gorgeous new collection from Søstrene Grene includes novelties for the living room, kitchen, bedroom and the garden. Bring joy and warmth into the home as this collection welcomes interior and furniture in natural materials.

Discover the sisters’ interior items that will help decorate and create a cosy spring garden to enjoy. Surrounded by sprouting plants, Søstrene Grene present a variety of products to spruce up your garden space with a new selection of candleholders, flowerpots and vases, as well as baskets and a lampshade of rattan.

Invite spring into your kitchen and add a dash of colour with beautiful tableware, cutlery and ceramics in both pastels and vibrant colours, that is guaranteed to brighten up and add joy to the room.

Søstrene Grene’s new collection also allows you to decorate your bedroom with soft textiles and natural materials to add a pleasant start to the day. The collection also introduces a new lamp, soft blankets, as well as a room divider made of FSC®-certified pinewood.

Here are some of our favourite items from this collection:

Basket. Available in various sizes. Price per item from €13.78.

Lounge chair ‘Teddy’. Price per item €138.00.

Pouf ‘Teddy’: Price per item €41.90.

Room divider made of FSC®-certified pinewood. Price per item €168.00.

Vase: Price per item €13.78

Lamp shade: Price per item €47.70.

Jug: Price per item €12.60

Plantstand made of FSC®-certified pinewood: Price per item €38.80.

Tray: Price per item €12.34

For more information on this collection or to check out the many wonderful products Søstrene Grene has to offer, go to www.sostrenegrene.com.