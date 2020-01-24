Ooh la la! Here are the biggest wedding flower trends for 2020

Christmas engagements mean that January is a flurry of activity around wedding planning and figuring out what is just right, for the big day. In the past, key areas of focus usually started with the service, venue and dress but wedding flowers have crept up higher on the to-do list in recent years as flower trend change so quickly.

We caught up with Siobhan Harrison of The Total Flower School to learn what is en-vogue for wedding flowers this year.

According to Siobhan, the key wedding flower trend is “a fluid loose style and with asymmetrical bouquets becoming popular”. She also outlined that there is a huge focus on sustainability. The term “grown not flown” is part of the trend to use home grown seasonal Irish farm flowers.

Dried flowers and grasses are increasingly a feature of bouquets and ceremony arrangements.

According to Siobhan, roses are still the most popular flower for weddings in particular vintage style home grown roses. However, exotic, textured flowers, for example the protea which is the national flower of South Africa, have featured heavily recently. The trend for peach-coloured blooms combined with creams or deep burgundy shades looks set to continue into this year's wedding season.

Style conscious brides may opt for bouquets with hydrangeas or delphiniums to echo the pantone colour of the year, classic blue. For those looking for something a little different the all green bouquet using only foliage and succulents remains a popular choice.

Whether hanging installations or oversized bouquets, ceremonial backdrops or timeless and classical table arrangements, sustainable plant displays, or single bud boutonnieres, wedding flowers say a lot about a couple’s personality.

Flower power can make your big day unique, bespoke and special. Wedding flowers are bigger than ever these days. Wedding flowers can really set the tone for your big day…but at a cost.

Irish brides are currently spending a whopping €2,000 to €5,000 on wedding flowers, The Total Flower School revealed. So, if you’re a bride (or a groom to be) and want bespoke and unique floral arrangements without breaking the bank the 'Creative Brides Workshop' is the perfect for you.

Or if you simply want to try your hand at a new skill or are considering a career in the business then this one-day workshop could be a must attend event.

The one-day workshop is on Saturday, March 7 and costs €200. The workshop is taking place in the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan, Dublin. During this one-day class you will learn the mechanics and technique to creating beautiful wedding bouquets.

Charm the groom and his helpers with artistic buttonholes and wow the guests with stunning arrangements. All materials, flowers and foliage are supplied. With guidance you will make and take home a stunning wedding bouquet. Tea/Coffee and light refreshments provided throughout the day. Places are limited, so you should book your place now.