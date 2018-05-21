Wedding fever: Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein to marry this month

It looks like the king of rom-coms is officially off the market. Hugh Grant has caught wedding fever as the actor is set to marry his long-term girlfriend this month, according to reports.

The actor captured our hearts in some of the most-loved romantic comedies, from Four Weddings and a Funeral to Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The charming 57-year-old will have to wave goodbye to his title as one of the United Kingdom’s best bachelors as friends have shared that he is ready to settle down.

Hugh and his long-term partner Anna Eberstein are supposedly tying the knot later this month after wedding banns for the pair were posted at Kensington and Chelsea register office.

“This is a day none of Hugh’s friends ever thought would come. He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man,” said one source.

Hugh and Anna have three children together, with the parents welcoming their youngest child in January this year.

The Love Actually star also shares two children with his ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

The dad-of-five has admitted that becoming a parent changed him for the better. Speaking to Jess Cagle of People magazine the Paddington 2 star admitted that his children have changed his view of the world.

“It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me, but it happens to be true. It's just lovely to have all that love around.”

He added that fatherhood makes you look past your own needs, it teaches you to be a more selfless individual, “Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."