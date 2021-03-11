Alex Beresford comments on Piers Morgan’s exit from GMB

Weatherman Alex Beresford has shared his thoughts on Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain for the first time since their confrontation on Tuesday morning’s show, resulting in Piers storming out of the studio live on air.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Alex shared a lengthy statement explaining his view, in which he said he didn’t want Piers to quit, “but I did want him to listen.”

“There is so much that could be said. Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for,” Alex wrote, adding, “Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship.”

“We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.”

“I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It's sad that we weren't able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree.”

“I didn't want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.”

“Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He's given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!” Alex concluded.

The confrontation which took place on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, saw Alex confronting Piers about the harsh remarks he had been making about Meghan Markle, in light of the interview she recently had with Oprah Winfrey.

In Meghan’s interview she talked about feeling suicidal and being denied professional help by ‘the institution’. Reacting to this, Piers stated that he didn’t “believe a word” she said, adding, “I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and the fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

After continually “trashing” Meghan throughout Monday and Tuesday’s episodes of GMB, Weatherman Alex Beresford had to have his say, calmly confronting Piers during a segment of Tuesday’s show.

“I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off,” Beresford said. “She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Clearly not able to handle the heat, Piers simply got up and stormed off the set while Alex was still speaking. “Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry … see you later, sorry, can't do this,” Piers said as he walked out.

This resulted in ITV receiving 41,000 complaints, and a formal investigation into Piers Morgan. However, the investigation couldn’t have gone too far, as mere hours later Piers resigned from Good Morning Britain for good.