Weather-proofing your skin: How to hydrate and protect skin against January’s cold conditions

We’re at the tail end of winter, but as we all know, the end of the harsh weather is still a long way off. And not only does our wardrobe need to change to match the unsettled weather – our skincare does too.

Assessing our skin’s needs during the colder months is essential and especially when anti-ageing and smoothing out fine lines is our number one priority. During winter, different factors in our environments change, meaning our light gel moisturisers and strong SPFs no longer cut it. The air around us gets drier as the weather keeps getting colder and we take longer, hotter showers, as well as being subject to various temperature control measures that dry out our skin even further.

And dry skin means enhanced lines, exaggerated wrinkles, darkened under eyes and dull, flaky looking skin – in other words, a skin disaster.

It happens to the best of us. It’s essential to introduce lots of hydration in many different forms during this time and be aware of what our skin needs as the season moves forward and it’s important to target two problem areas when we do so: the skin and the under eyes.

They’re the tell tale spots that can age us beyond our years -which is exactly where L’Oreal’s new range comes in.

Dry, lined skin

When our skin is dry, it’s tempting to put our physical exfoliators to work to slough off that dry and flaky top layer – trust us, put the exfoliator down. Sure, it might address the problem temporarily in smoothing out the dry area, but long term, it just dries your skin out even more.

Instead, sub in L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Pressed Night Moisturizer with Retinol & Niacinamide – Moisture is key in visibly reducing wrinkles, evening skin tone and deeply hydrating the skin.

Plus, combining Niacinamide with Retinol means you’ll not only fight wrinkles and uneven texture, but the Niacinamide will brighten skin for a healthier-looking complexion. With a 12% complex of soothing ingredients, the formula helps balance potential drying effect of retinol, leaving skin feel deeply moisturised and softer.

Hydrating, but non-greasy – which is a big plus for dry skin. The products pressed cream innovation means that the Retinol, niacinamide and nourishing oils are freshly pressed into a deeply hydrating yet lightweight night cream, meaning the moisture penetrates deep into the skin, rather than sitting on the surface.

Taking steps like this to supplement your winter skin routine means you can watch as the contours on the face and neck become firmer and tighter and the complexion looks brighter, as the weeks go on. Providing a barrier between our skin and the harsh environment surrounding it protects it from further dryness from the cold conditions. Get ready for plumped up skin with a rosy, fresh look, protected against dry skin textures!

Under eyes

Another problem area in the winter is our under eyes. Our eyes and the skin around them can age us, so looking after the delicate skin there – especially in winter – is key. Whether it’s fatigue, pigmentation, lack of hydration or underactive blood vessels, under eye bags are a pain – but there’s always a solution.

Cooling, plumping and brightening are key properties in any under eye care product. Our routine needs something that can reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness around the eye area and encourages renewed and radiant looking under eyes.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum is powered by a high concentration of hyaluronic acid and caffeine, the serum working to plump skin with long-lasting hydration and promoting a smooth and rejuvenated appearance. The innovative triple roller applicator gently massages the skin as you apply, helping to cool and de-puff the eye area, just like a roller!

Perfect for use as part of your morning and evening skincare routine, the hyaluronic acid will target deep into the skin to refresh and target hydration problems and issues with dullness. Waking up with bright and rejuvenated under eyes allows you to put your best face forward this January!