‘We will not rush’: Center Parcs Longford reveals hopes to re-open

Center Parcs has penned an open letter to their guests about their hopes of re-opening soon.

“It’s been almost 11 weeks since we took the decision to close all our villages and during that time our teams have been busy protecting and maintaining our buildings, our forest and of course our wildlife, all the things that make a break at Center Parcs so special. Now, however, we are looking to the future with renewed belief and optimism that we will soon be able to welcome you and your family back into our villages.”

They understand that re-opening Center Parcs will be a challenge, but stressed that they are confident it can happen.

“We are confident we can, and will, re-open in a way that meets government requirements and guidelines and always has your safety and the safety of our staff as our number one priority. We now have our full team of experts working at pace to review every single element of the Center Parcs experience, so that we are ready to reopen when the time is right. We know we will have to make some changes, but we will stay as close and as true to current Center Parcs experience that we all know and love as possible, celebrating our wonderful forest environments, our wildlife and a range of fun family activities.”

They stressed that they will do things the right way, especially for the sake of both guests and their staff. “We will absolutely adopt some of the practical solutions that have already been implemented by many businesses who have remained open during the pandemic; social distancing, appropriate PPE for staff, enhanced cleaning of general areas and the installation of hand sanitiser in multiple areas. These are just a few examples of how we will keep you and our staff safe.”

One thing they will need to consider is how guests and staff move around the villages. “We are blessed with 400 acres of woodland but we will need to help everyone keep interactions with those outside of your households to a minimum.”

They are also analysing the activities they currently offer and are looking for new ones that can safely operate with COVID-19 measures in place.

“Our restaurants will look a little different too, initially with reduced menus and a greater focus on takeaways and we will adopt the same approach taken by the major supermarkets in our own ParcMarket.

The earliest date Center Parcs can re-open their Longford park is July 20, but they have no commitment to a specific date just yet.

“The guidance may well change in the coming weeks, and even if it doesn’t we will not rush to open unless we are sure 100 percent we are ready. We are making great progress with our plans, and we are determined that we will be able to open again soon.

"We know you miss your breaks at Center Parcs and our teams are definitely missing helping to make amazing memories for you and your families,” they added.