We officially have a release date for Sex Education season three

Great news Sex Education fans — we officially have a release date for season three and it’s a lot sooner than we thought!

Netflix announced the wonderful news this afternoon, revealing that the third season of this hilarious British dramedy will land on the streaming service this autumn, on September 17.

That’s not all though! Netflix also shared a series of first look images from the set of season three, hinting at quite a few surprising plot lines. One of the most notable changes would have to be the prim and proper school uniforms, which we’re certainly not used to seeing on our beloved Moordale students.

Sharing the exclusive images on Twitter, Netflix wrote, “Moordale uniforms!! Maeve with a fringe and dip dyed hair!!! New characters!!!! It’s a lot to take in!!!!!”

What exactly can we expect from season three though? Well, it’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.

Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Fans of the show should prepare themselves for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Some of the other new cast members include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Originally airing its first season in January 2019, Sex Education quickly became a critical and commercial success, cultivating quite a fan base. The third season was unfortunately delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but thankfully it didn't land on the chopping block, getting cancelled like so many of our other favourite shows.

Sex Education is due to premiere on Netflix this coming September 17, and we for one can't wait to watch!