We now have a release date for film adaptation of Matilda the Musical

Get ready musical lovers — we finally have a release date for the film adaption of Matilda the Musical! The bad news? It looks like we’re in for a good, long wait…

Musical theatre fans have been eagerly waiting for new information and a release date ever since it was revealed that a film adaptation of the hugely popular West End stage show was in the works.

Sony Pictures and Tristar Pictures have announced today that their film adaptation of Matilda the Musical is set to premiere on the big screen on December 2 — not this year though — next year, in 2022.

Apparently the film will premiere exclusively in Irish and UK cinemas on December 2, 2022, and will be available to be watched by the rest of the world on Netflix also in December 2022.

For those who have been living underneath a rock and perhaps don’t know, Matilda is the film adaptation of the multi-award-winning and massively successful stage musical, inspired by the iconic Roald Dahl story. It tells the tale of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Irish newcomer Alisha Weir will play as Matilda alongside a stellar cast including BAFTA and Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee, Cruella, Harry Potter franchise) as Miss Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as Miss Honey.

Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, The Irishman) and Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin) will play Matilda’s parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and comedian Sindhu Vee joins the ensemble cast as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

There’s no doubt that the project is in good hands, as Tony and Olivier Award winner Matthew Warchus, who directed Matilda The Musical for the West End and Broadway, is on board to direct the film adaptation.

One thing is certain anyway — we can’t wait to see Matilda the Musical play out on the big screen on December 2, 2022.