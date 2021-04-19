We now have a release date for Downton Abbey 2 as filming begins

It’s official — the second Downton Abbey film is well underway, as filming has just begun and more exciting details have been announced.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Downton star Hugh Bonneville who plays Robert Crawley on the glamorous period piece shared a selfie with him holding up two fingers and standing in front of a Downton Abbey poster.

“Good to be back #DowntonAbbey2” Hugh captioned the exciting post.

Shortly afterwards the official Downton Abbey twitter account shared their own post, explaining that the entire cast were back for the second film, along with new cast members including the likes of Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

If that wasn’t enough to make our Monday, they also announced that we can expect the second Downton Abbey film to hit our screens this Christmas, 2021!

“We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas,” the full tweet read.

Many people have been speculating about whether or not Maggie Smith will return to reprise her role as the iconic Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, especially with the way things were left after the first film with her health on the turn.

However, we have a strong suspicion that Maggie’s storyline will be addressed in some format. After all, they can’t just leave us hanging — can they?

Excited viewers got to watch all of their favourite Downton Abbey characters make their big screen debut back in 2019, in the film which depicted a visit by the King and Queen to the Crawley family's English country house in the Yorkshire countryside.

While we still don’t know what the second film has in store for us, after today's announcements, we think it’s safe to say it’s going to be a real treat.