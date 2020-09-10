We love the name Hilaria & Alec Baldwin have given their 5th child

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have named their 5th child. We previously reported that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had given birth to their 4th boy together on Tuesday 8 September – a little brother to Romeo (2) Leonardo (3), Rafael (5), and Carmen (7) and Alec's 24 year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

On Thursday evening, from their Hampton's home, Hilaria made the name announcement on her Instagram page.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means “wealthy guardian of peace and light”. We love you baby Edu"

Earlier in the day, Hilaria had posted about her post-birth body sharing her gratitude at the job it does in housing, growing and delivering her son.

"A day and a half…and a baby later. On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home. Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do. I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely, and to feel ready for me to return to me…step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time".

Friends from the world of entertainment were out in force congratulating the couple such as Jennifer Aniston, Dr. Oz, Melanie Griffith, Kelly Rutherford and Katie Couric who asked how Hilaria made it look so easy (we'd like to know that too!)

Alec clearly adores his wife and posted the sweetest comments with the new baby announcement.

He's also smitten with Eduardo wearing his memento ink birth foot print on his arm.

Followers were quick to congratulate the couple:

“Congratulations! So happy for you all!”

“Eduardo, you’re beautiful.”

“He’s heaven congrats”

“Hello handsome!! Welcome Eduardo! You’ve entered this world at a crazy time, but you have an amazing family to guide you.”

Some fans also (quite rudely) asked if they were going to try again for a baby girl but we'll just have to wait and see.