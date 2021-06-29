We finally have a release date for Virgin River season three

Fans of the wholesome Netflix series, Virgin River, will be pleased to know that we finally have a release date for season three, which is due to land on the streaming service in just two weeks!

The third season of this cheesy romantic-drama will be coming to Netflix on July 9, and we can’t wait to watch. For those who don’t know, Virgin River is centred around a small town of the same name, based on a series of hugely popular American novels by Robyn Carr.

It follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind.

However, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

The third season of course picks up exactly where season two left off, following quite a number of nail-biting cliff-hangers and bombshells. Death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

While the show exudes an adorably wholesome yet slightly cheesy energy, fans fell in love with the incredible characters and cast, which includes Alexandra Breckenridge (This Is Us, The Walking Dead) who plays the lead role of Mel, while Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy) plays Jack, her complicated love interest and Hollywood star Tim Matheson (The West Wing) who plays her grumpy boss, 'Doc' Mullins.

Season three of Virgin River is due to land on Netflix in just a few short weeks on July 9. In the meantime, check out the dramatic new trailer below: