We finally have a release date for Call The Midwife season 10

We have some excellent news Call The Midwife fans — we finally have a release date for season 10 and it’s going to be with us in a matter of days!

That’s right, Call The Midwife have released an official premier date for their tenth season, and it’s right around the corner due to land on BBC, on Sunday, April 18.

Announcing the exciting news this afternoon across their various social media channels, the Call The Midwife team wrote, “We are delighted to confirm that Call The Midwife will be returning to your screens in just eleven days time!! Our tenth series will premiere on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday 18th April”

“As we start our final countdown, we will be bringing you all the news, chat and exclusive video content about our new series from the cast and crew right here – so stay tuned!!”

As fans of the show will know, Call The Midwife season 10 was delayed last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While we were treated to a wonderful Call The Midwife Christmas special, these delays meant that we’ve had to wait until spring for another full season, opposed to the usual premiere date which would take place in January.

However, by the sounds of it, we’re sure it will have been worth it!