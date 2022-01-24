We finally have a first look trailer for the upcoming Pinocchio remake

Netflix just dropped the first-look teaser trailer for their upcoming stop-motion Pinocchio remake and it looks absolutely magical!

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Netflix wrote, “Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines this classic tale in a stop-motion musical adventure. PINOCCHIO is coming to Netflix this December.”

That’s right — after many production setbacks and delays, this stop-motion adaptation will finally be with us at the end of this year, with a premiere date set for this coming December, 2022.

In this short and sweet trailer for Pinocchio we get an exciting glimpse at the gorgeous animation style used, as well as getting an initial introduction to the wonderful character Jiminy Cricket, voiced by Ewan McGregor.

“I want to tell you a story,” Jiminy gently narrates. “It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. Not really.”

“You see I, Sebastian J. Cricket was there. As a matter of fact, I lived — actually lived — in the heart of the wooden boy.”

The film is not to be confused with another live-action Pinocchio remake which is also set to hit the small screen on Disney+ at some point in the not too distant future, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans.

This stop-motion version will also feature its own star-studded cast though, with some pretty well-known Hollywood names including critically-acclaimed actor, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, known as Filch in Harry Potter, who will play the puppet-maker, Geppetto.

Other cast members include Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett. Plus, The Batman’s John Turturro, Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman, Watchmen’s Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman of Enola Holmes, are all a part of this impressive cast.

According to Netflix, the remake is set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy. It’s a story of love and disobedience, as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.