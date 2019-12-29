‘We are totally in love’: Rebekah and Jamie Vardy welcome a baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order for Rebekah and Jamie Vardy who have welcomed a baby girl. Rebekah gave birth to her fifth child, and her third with Jamie, this week.

The footballer took to Twitter to reveal their special news.

The dad couldn’t help but gush about their newborn.

He revealed: “Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived.

The doting dad continued,“Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.”

Jamie and Rebekah are also parents to four-year-old Sofia and two-year-old Finley. Rebekah is also a mum to two children- 13-year-old Meghan and nine-year-old Taylor- from her previous relationship.

The mum-of-five revealed she was expecting in August.

We cannot wait to find out the name of their darling daughter!