We are obsessed with this recipe for ‘light & dark chocolate mousse’

Nicola Halloran from the well known blog “The Wonky Spatula” has just published a wonderful new cookery book under the same name. She has always been passionate about teaching people how to feed themselves healthy, wholesome and nutritious food and so she set about providing simple step by step recipes to help followers make healthy choices without making them feel like you are on a diet.

Her debut cookbook "The Wonky Spatula: Cook Healthy, Live Happy", is out now and it's wonderful.

Written in a wonderfully accessible way, The Wonky Spatula: Cook Healthy, Live Happy is packed full of 100+ easy-to-follow recipes that pack a serious punch in the flavour department, to inspire readers to break off the shackles, get into the kitchen and start cooking. With many of the recipes taking under 30 minutes, this book is perfect for those who struggle to find the time to cook healthy and nutritious meals.

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or have never boiled an egg, The Wonky Spatula will take you on a journey to find the perfect balance, leaving you feeling energised, healthy and ready to take on anything that life throws at you. It’s a wonderful cookery book and it should be on your wish list for Christmas.

To give you a taste of Nicola’s new book, we are sharing a dessert recipe from the book here.

Light and Dark Chocolate Mousse with Raspberries

This is ultimate indulgence for a special occasion – it serves 12/14 people.

White chocolate layer:

200g good quality white chocolate

300g coconut cream

2 tbsp agave

2 egg yolks

1½ tsp gelatine and 2 tbsp water

½ tsp vanilla

Dark chocolate layer:

200g high percentage dark chocolate

2 tbsp coffee

320g coconut cream

3 tbsp agave

2 egg yolks

2 tsp gelatine and 2 tbsp water

1 punnet of fresh raspberries and some fresh mint leaves to serve

Method:

Line a loaf tin with some clingfilm leaving plenty of overhand.

To make the white mouse, break up the chocolate and melt in a bowl over a bain maire.

Add the coconut cream and stir until smooth before removing from the heat.

Place the gelatine and the water in a bowl and place over the bain maire to dissolve.

Beat the eggs, agave and vanilla together before folding into the chocolate mixture.

Finally add the gelatine and pour into the tin and chill until set.

Once the white chocolate layer has set, move onto the dark chocolate layer.

To make the dark chocolate mousse break up the chocolate and melt in a bowl over a bain maire with the coffee.

Add the coconut cream and stir until smooth before removing from the heat.

Place the gelatine and the water in a bowl and place over the bain maire to dissolve.

Beat the eggs and agave together before folding into the chocolate mixture.

Finally add the gelatine and pour into the tin on top of the white chocolate layer and chill until set.

Serve with fresh raspberries and enjoy!

You can visit her blog here or order her book here.