Bunny love: Vogue’s son looks adorable in bath time snap

Spencer Matthews is loving being a father.

Pictures of his son are beginning to cover his Instagram page, and we could not be more excited about it.

Baby Theodore is one of the cutest babies we have ever seen.

The doting dad recently shared one of the most adorable snapshots yet, showing his little boy wrapped up in his favourite towel.

After giving the baby a bath, Spencer shared his son’s obsession with bunnies.

“Oh, after baths, I also have a bunny towel… I Basically love bunnies!” the dad mimicked Theodore’s voice.

Him and his wife Vogue also bought their boy a knitted hoodie designed to make the wearer look like a tiny rabbit.

Complete with dotted eyes, long whiskers, and floppy ears, baby Theodore could not look cuter in the warm coat.

The parents adore their son’s fascination with the furry creatures – after all, it does make for some precious pictures.

Vogue has been equally as excited with their family’s newest addition and has been capturing images of her son shining with joy.

Theodore is the spitting image of his father; however, he appears to have his mum’s modelling skills.

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their first child into the world about a month ago and are still adjusting to life as new parents.

Low sleep, long nights, and constant cries appear to have faded into the background for the pair as they focus on the smiles and cuddles their beautiful baby boy gives them.

What a gorgeous family!