We all deserve a magical chocolate unicorn egg this Easter

Easter is just around the corner, and we've started making lists off all the delicious eggs we want.

From orange smarties eggs to gin and tonic delights – this year people are really going all out.

However, at the top of our list? This magical chocolate unicorn egg!

The gorge shell of the egg is coloured with cocoa butter blended with natural colours of beetroot, curcumin and spirulina to create the colourful pattern.

Once you crack open the egg the real fun begins!

You'll see that buried within the chocolate egg are six amazing white chocolate unicorns made with 34 percent Colombian white chocolate.

This unique and exclusive unicorn egg is available from Chococo.

It's a pretty decent size too so £12 seems like a decent price for a magical Easter egg.

We'll take 47.