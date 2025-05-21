Wayne & Coleen Rooney share sweet tributes for son Klay’s birthday

The Rooney family have been celebrating!

Today (May 21), former footballer Wayne Rooney and I’m A Celebrity finalist Coleen Rooney are marking their son Klay’s 12th birthday.

The couple, who have been married since 2008, are also parents to three more sons – Kai (15), Kit (8), and Cass (6).

In honour of Klay’s special occasion, both Wayne and Coleen have taken the opportunity to share special tributes to their second eldest son.

Earlier today, Wayne took to Instagram to upload a sweet snap of Klay playing a football match for his team at Manchester United’s youth academy.

“Happy 12th Birthday Klay. Have the best day,” the 39-year-old dad penned in his caption.

Meanwhile, on her own account, proud mum Coleen chose to post a photo of herself and Klay beaming together, with the youngster wearing his Manchester United kit.

“12 Today …. Happy birthday Klay ….” the 39-year-old wrote alongside the image.

"Keep smiling, laughing, singing, joking …… we love you,” reality star Coleen added.

Following their heartwarming tributes, many fans of the Rooney family have since been expressing their own birthday wishes to Klay.

“Happy 12th birthday Klay enjoy your day,” one follower responded.

“Keep shining Klay Happy Birthday,” another commented.

“Happy birthday Klay have a super day,” a third fan added.

Klay’s birthday celebrations come as Coleen recently opened up about how her four sons have had to grow up in the public eye.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Coleen explained that her sons have always been aware of their parents’ fame, but that they are now being mindful of their own presence on social media.

“I’ve got to make them aware that with social media, things can come back around again. My eldest is 15, he’s at a football academy [in Manchester] where they have social media workshops. They’re told if they put anything online now and you’re in the public eye, it can affect you later on,” she detailed.