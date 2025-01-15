Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas shares insight into arthritis struggle

Adam Thomas has been reflecting on the severity of his experience with arthritis.

The former Emmerdale actor was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2023, shortly before he took part in Strictly Come Dancing. Adam has since been documenting his journey with the chronic illness online.

Now, almost two years later, Adam has given an update on his health and has looked back at some of his biggest difficulties.

Speaking on This Morning, the 36-year-old recalled that his arthritis journey began when he got a knee injury and “couldn’t walk for weeks”.

"I was in so much pain and nobody was really giving me any answers,” Adam explained, adding: "It just came out of nowhere. Looking back now, my dad was in quite a lot of pain and I just don't think he ever spoke about it.”

The Waterloo Road star went on to admit: “It is hereditary, that's what worries me the most – my kids might get this one day. I'm doing everything I can to find a blueprint now so if it does happen, I can pass that on."

Noting that he is “starting to see the light”, Adam shared that he has come off medication as it was making him feel “sick and fatigued and drowsy all the time.” He is now focusing on lifestyle changes, including trying a carnivore diet.

"A couple of weeks into me trying to carnivore diet, my life changed. I just felt my knees get a little less tighter, my fingers went down. I started that just before Christmas. Meat and eggs, that's all I have now,” he revealed.

Dr Zoe Williams, who appeared alongside Adam on This Morning, agreed: “With any illness like this, lifestyle first. If people can get themselves better and manage their illness with a lifestyle approach, fantastic."

"But, tell somebody like Adam, who at one point your wife had to help you get dressed in the morning, who was in that much pain, who's now able to go to the gym and move freely because there's been a dietary intervention to stop, they're not going to," she added.