We finally have the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Our spidey senses are tingling as the very first trailer for the third Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was finally released last night.

Sony finally dropped the official trailer following some Spider-Man drama which took place this past weekend. Superhero fans went wild recently as the first look trailer was leaked onto the internet, predominantly on TikTok, causing the fandom to go into mayhem.

Just days later, we now have the first look teaser trailer in full HD quality, plus an actual premiere date! That’s right — Spider-Man: No Way Home is due to hit cinemas this coming December 17, 2021.

What will this new film be about though? Well, according to the official synopsis, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Yes, this does mean that Marvel star Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will be playing an important role in this upcoming action film, along with some other familiar faces from Spider-Man reboots.

Over the past few years, there’s been quite a lot of speculation over whether previous Spider-Man actors, such as Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield, will be making an appearance in Tom Holland’s version via a multiverse storyline.

After watching this first-look trailer though, it’s certainly been teased that one or two of the villains from the other Spider-Man films will be popping up yet again. As for Garfield and McGuire though, we expect that Sony will be keeping quiet about their possible surprise return right up until the premiere date.

Other returning stars who have been confirmed include Zendaya (MJ), Jon Favreau (Happy), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) and Marisa Tomei (Aunt Mae).

You can check out the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below;