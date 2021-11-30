Watch: We finally have a trailer for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ S4

Amazon Prime have finally dropped the first look trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four, and we couldn’t be more excited!

As fans of the show will know, there’s been quite a wait since the previous season, which first aired December 6, 2019. Due to the ongoing pandemic, production on the fourth season was delayed until January 2021.

However, thankfully we won’t have too much longer to wait, as season four is due to premiere in just a few short months, landing on Amazon Prime this coming February 18, 2022.

Season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended with Midge feeling quite defeated after being unceremoniously thrown off of Shy Baldwin’s legendary tour. However, by the looks of things in this first look teaser trailer, our New York funny gal is ready to brush herself off and get right back to it!

In the trailer, Midge tells her manager Suzie that in order to become a star, she needs to start acting like the star. “No more opening act gigs,” she declares, adding, “I will only do gigs where I can say what I want. That’s what Lenny would do.”

“That’s because he’s Lenny Bruce!” Susie replies as Midge relents, “Well then make me Lenny Bruce — make me a headliner.”

According to the official Amazon description, season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes us into the 1960’s, with a sense of change in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

Check it out for yourself and take a peek at the teaser trailer below;