Watch: We finally have a teaser trailer for the Sex and the City reboot

It’s a wonderful time for Sex and the City fans as we finally have a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated reboot series, And Just Like That.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning, our time, And Just Like That shared an exciting first look teaser trailer, giving fans a taste of what to expect from this long-awaited reboot.

The teaser shows three brief clips, strewn together in a five second montage. The first clip shows our three starring ladies, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who all turn around in unison, appearing delighted to see someone unexpectedly. Who this mystery person is, has yet to be revealed.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

The next two clips show Carrie and her former love, John James Preston, a.k.a. Mr. Big, feeling very romantic. The couple seem to be stronger than ever as they’re seen cooking, cuddling and kissing each other in their New York kitchen.

Of course this first look snippet hasn’t gone unnoticed by the hardcore Sex and the City fans, who were quick to share their excitement in the comment section.

“This made my night!!!!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Is this one of the Mr. Big flashbacks they are trying to fool us with?” another fan wondered.

“Imagine if they were turning around to greet Samantha,” a third wrote, referencing the controversy around Kim Cattrall and her iconic Sex and the City character, Samantha, not returning for the reboot.

It has been assumed that Kim’s decision not to return for the sequel series is due to her very public feud with her former cast members, especially Sarah Jessica Parker.

As a sequel series, And Just Like That will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Featuring 10 half hour episodes, filming for the reboot has been underway for several months now, with a release date yet to be announced.