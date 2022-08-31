WATCH: Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane says thanks for Disney holiday

The Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has just had all of her dreams come true, as she finally got to go on an incredible holiday to Disney World!

The 10-year-old appeared on the Toy Show in November 2020 to discuss her battle with cancer, which had tragically resulted in her leg being amputated. At the time, presenter Ryan Tubridy surprised her on the show with an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida with her family.

Although Covid restrictions have been lifted for some time now, the family were forced to postpone their holiday for a few months when Saoirse was diagnosed with another tumor. She underwent successful surgery earlier this year, and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Last week, Saoirse and her family finally set off on their magical holiday to Disney World, and last night, she and her mother, Roseanna, posted a heartwarming thank you to everyone involved in making the trip happen.

In a video montage posted to the family’s social media, Saoirse is standing in front of the infamous Magic Kingdom castle, flicking through a notebook with her own personal message written on each page. “A huge thank you to The Late Late Toy Show, Ryan Tubridy, Aer Lingus, and everyone who helped make this dream come true!” the message read.

The video also showcased Saoirse getting emotional watching the incredible nighttime displays.

“What this trip meant to us? An opportunity to get away from the routine, a well needed holiday, a first family trip abroad and a chance to make unbelievable and unforgettable memories as a family,” Roseanna wrote in the family’s Instagram caption.

“You will never know how GRATEFUL we are to you all and how much this family holiday meant to us. Our hearts are full,” Saoirse’s mother gushed.

“This trip was about making a dream come true for a very brave and special girl,” Roseanna penned. “It was also very much about making extra special memories and boxing them carefully and wrapping them with love in our hearts forever.”

The family also referenced their worry that they would never get to go on their special trip. “After Saoírse’s second diagnosis 4mths ago we feared we would never get her to Disneyworld and I think we are in disbelief that we are actually here living the dream.”

“To Saoírse it meant the world. To us it meant everything,” Roseanna concluded.

We’re glad Saoirse and her family had a wonderful time!