Watch: ‘This Is Us’ share emotional trailer for show’s final season

Get ready This Is Us fans — the first trailer for This Is Us season six just dropped and it’s quite an emotional rollercoaster!

This sixth season is also the final chapter in the Pearson’s story as This Is Us comes to an end once and for all.

Sharing the first look trailer for season six this afternoon, on Thanksgiving Day in America, NBC have given fans a tiny taste of them heartwrenching final episodes which await them this January.

That’s right — This Is Us season six is due to premiere on NBC this coming January 4, 2022. While there currently is no UK/Irish release date, last year each episode of season five aired one day later on Amazon Prime, so we’re hoping it’s the same schedule this time too.

If you’ve fallen behind, all five seasons are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime right now.

As long-term fans of the dramedy will know, everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

This grounded, life-affirming family drama reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

This Is Us season six, the final chapter, is due to premiere this coming January 4. In the meantime, check out the heartfelt trailer below;