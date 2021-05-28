Watch: The trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot is finally here

HBO have just dropped the first look trailer for their brand new Gossip Girl reboot series, which is due to be released in just a few short weeks, on July 8.

The saucy yet ominous teaser trailer landed on YouTube this afternoon, with an intriguing description which read, “Secrets, secrets are no fun… unless they come from Gossip Girl. She’s back and badder than ever. See you on the steps. Gossip Girl is streaming July 8 only on HBOMax.”

This new reboot is a continuation of the original series which first aired in 2007 until 2012. The original series revolved around the lives of privileged upper-class adolescents living in Manhattan's Upper East Side.

However, fans have been assured that this new series will be refreshingly different. The reboot will have a lot more racial diversity as well as more queer representation, which the late 2000’s series seriously lacked.

Speaking about the show’s changes in a previous interview with Dazed Magazine, one of the new cast members Emily Alyn Lind said, “I think that what we can say is this — we're making a series in 2020 and 2021.”

“It's really important for us to not just talk about these things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with. It shouldn't be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It's about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo,” she added.

“I wanted to start fresh — it's a new take on it, a different time,” Lind said. "It's not a reboot, it's a continuation, so we have an entirely new story and I think that's really important.”

The new Gossip Girl reboot is coming to HBOMax on July 8 and you can check out the teaser trailer below;