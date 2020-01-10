Watch: The trailer for season 7 of Brooklyn Nine Nine has landed

The trailer for season seven of Brooklyn Nine Nine has landed and it is hilarious. The trailer has been edited to look like an ‘80s cop show and we’re honestly obsessed.

Season seven sees former Captain Holt struggle to come to terms with his demotion. In the opening episode, Jake leads a manhunt after an attempted assasination on a city councilor.

SNL’s Vanessa Bayer joins the show as Holt’s new partner Debbie Fogel. Nicole Bilderback also joins the show as Holt’s replacement, Captain Kim. Captain Kim is eager to impress the squad so invites them over for dinner to try to break the ice.

Season seven of Brooklyn Nine Nine airs in the US in February. It is expected to air on Channel 4 in March 2020.

Watch the full trailer below: