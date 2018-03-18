WATCH: The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan’s movie is here

We must admit that we were pretty excited when Lifetime revealed that they were making a movie about our favourite royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We have been counting down the days to the Royal Wedding, and this teaser trailer has made us that little bit more excited.

Starring Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle and Burgess Abernethy as Prince Harry, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance will follow the pair’s love story, featuring some of their most memorable moments, including the engagement.

We aren’t the only ones who are looking forward to this cheesy movie. Fans quickly commented on the teaser trailer, “Viewing party at my house! pyjamas and wine,” one fan joked.

Another added,﻿ “I'm a big dweeb but I really can't wait to watch what will undoubtedly be a schmaltz-fest.”

We will certainly be hosting a movie night when Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance is released.

Lifetime confirmed that the movie will make it’s debut on Sunday, May 13.