Watch the spellbinding trailer for ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

If you enjoyed the heart-wrenching romantic drama, Me Before You, then get ready for Jojo Moyes’ next book to screen adaptation, The Last Letter From Your Lover.

Over a year after announcing this exciting adaptation, the first full trailer has been released and it’s absolutely mesmerising. As fans will know, The Last Letter From Your Lover is written by the same best-selling author who brought us the widely popular book series-turned film, Me Before You, which stars Hollywood actors, Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin.

Following Me Before You’s huge success, this next adaptation is described as a spellbinding, intoxicating love story with a knockout ending.

What’s The Last Letter From Your Lover all about though? Well according to the novel, the year is 1960. When Jennifer Stirling wakes up in the hospital, she can remember nothing — not the tragic car accident that put her there, not her husband, not even who she is. She feels like a stranger in her own life until she stumbles upon an impassioned letter, signed simply "B", asking her to leave her husband.

Years later, in 2003, a journalist named Ellie discovers the same enigmatic letter in a forgotten file in her newspaper's archives. She becomes obsessed by the story and hopeful that it can resurrect her faltering career. Perhaps if these lovers had a happy ending she will find one to her own complicated love life, too.

The Last Letter From Your Lover is said to be a sophisticated, page-turning double love story spanning forty years and an unforgettable Brief Encounter for our times.

It features quite an impressive cast list too, with Felicity Jones (The Theory Of Everything, Rogue One) starring as Ellie the journalist, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) takes on the role of Jennifer Stirling while Joe Alwyn (Mary Queen of Scots, Conversations With Friends) stars as Laurence Stirling, Jeniffer’s husband.

The Last Letter From Your Lover is set to land on UK and Irish Netflix this summer, on August 6, 2021, and you can check out the full trailer below;