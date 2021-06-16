Watch the scandalous first trailer for ‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 2

Netflix have just dropped the trailer for season two of their hugely popular reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle, and it’s absolutely scandalous — we love it!

Set to arrive on the streaming service in just a matter of days, on June 23, this no-dating dating show is just what we need to kick off this fun-filled summer.

For those of you who need a recap, Too Hot To Handle is a dating show with a difference. Instead of a sexy summer holiday with a mega cash prize, these 10 flirty singletons are given a set of rules which go against everything they know about dating.

Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.

The real prize though? Creating deeper, more meaningful relationships — that’s if these contestants can keep their hands to themselves. Going by this saucy trailer though, it seems the prize pot might be depleting faster than we imagined.

Viewers can look forward to seeing all of the different relationship dynamics unfold, especially now that the cast list is out, featuring models, influencers, a lawyer, and even a Magic Mike stripper!

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle will premiere on Netflix on June 23, with the remaining six episodes landing the following week, on June 30. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;