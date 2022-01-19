Watch: Official trailer for Outlander season 6 has finally dropped

Fans of the popular period drama Outlander will be pleased to hear that the trailer for season six has just dropped and by the looks of things, we’re in for quite a journey!

Season six of Outlander, which is due to premiere on Starz this coming March 6, will see the people of Faser’s Ridge take on a new danger, as the threat of the American Revolution becomes more of a reality.

“It’s starting,” Claire (Caitríona Balfe) warns, adding, “If only they knew what was coming.”

As the trailer continues, we see the once happy Fraser family torn apart by fear and uncertainty. “I don’t belong here. Brianna, Roger, they don’t belong here,” Claire powerfully narrates towards the end of the trailer. “But yet, here we are, all of us, because I loved you. More than the life that I had.”

As the official synopsis reads, Season six will see “a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval.”

“The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.”

Fans first fell in love with the world of Outlander back in 2014, when the first season aired, based on the hugely popular series of historical fiction novels written by Diana Gabaldon.

Ever since then, Outlander viewers have been enthralled by the heartthrob that is Jamie Fraser (a.k.a. Sam Heughan), mystified by the stunning Scottish landscape and thrown into a world of love, drama and deception where the stakes are high and the consequences are dire.

Season six of the Outlander will not only see the return of Balfe and Heughan — other returning cast members include the likes of Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle and John Bell among others.

Outlander season six will be premiering this coming March 6. In the meantime, check out the first official trailer below: