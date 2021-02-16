Watch the intimate trailer for new documentary about Caroline Flack

Channel 4 have made an intimate documentary in honour of the late Caroline Flack, who tragically died one year ago.

The documentary, titled Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death will take a close look at the 40-year-old’s personal and public life, and will feature many interviews with the people who she was most close to, including her mum, her twin sister and good friend and former Xtra Factor co-host Ollie Murrs.

Watch the first look trailer here;

According to Tyla, Channel 4 explains, “We will hear from those closest to Caroline, delving beyond the headlines to reveal the complex woman behind the public persona, as well as exploring the pressures that fame, mental health, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life.”

“Never before seen footage, childhood home videos and interviews with her mother, Christine, and twin sister, Jody, are all brought together in what promises to be an emotional, intimate and candid documentary,” they added.

Caroline was made famous as a popular British TV presenter, hosting many hit shows such as Love Island, Xtra Factor and I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here Now.

However, after being arrested and charged with assault following an argument with her boyfriend towards the end of 2019, Caroline became the subject of many horrible headlines and articles in the media, and received an onslaught of online hate.

Just a few months later, on February 15, 2020, Caroline was found dead in her home in East London, where it was determined that she took her own life.

Now one year after her passing, family, friends and fans have taken to social media to remember Caroline, the wonderful woman she was