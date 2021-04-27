Watch: The heartwarming trailer for Peter Rabbit 2 has just dropped

The heartwarming trailer for the second Peter Rabbit film has just dropped and it’s just what we needed.

Peter Rabbit is going to be back on our screens at last, and we for one, couldn’t be happier — or should we say hoppier!

What will this second instalment entail though? Well, as expected in Peter Rabbit 2, the loveable rogue is back! Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

This second film will of course see the return of some of our favourite characters, with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson reprising their roles as Bea and Thomas. Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie both return to take on the voice roles of Mopsy and Flopsy Rabbit, while James Cordon voices the rambunctious title character, Peter Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit 2 will put a spring in the step of family audiences when it bounces on to the big screen on the very first day that cinemas re-open across the UK on May 17, 2021. While there's no word yet as to when it will be available to Irish viewers, or the rest of the world, we’re hopeful that we won’t have too long to wait.

In the meantime, check out the full trailer for Peter Rabbit 2 below;