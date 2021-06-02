Watch: The first trailer for the iCarly reboot is finally here

What a blast from the past! It’s time to relive our early tween youth as the very first trailer for the iCarly reboot has finally been released!

iCarly was a hugely popular Nickelodeon show which aired between 2007 and 2012, and followed three young teens, Freddy, Sam and Carly, who quickly rose to internet stardom as they filmed an outlandish yet hilarious web series, aptly titled iCarly.

Now, nearly 10 years later iCarly has been rebooted and is set to premiere on Paramount+ in just a matter of days, with the first three episodes releasing on June 17, 2021.

The revival will see some of our most beloved characters return, including front-woman Carly herself, played by Miranda Cosgrove, cameraman Freddie, played by Nathan Kress and Carly’s older brother Spencer, played by Jerry Trainor.

Most notably absent from the reboot is Carly’s best friend and co-host Sam Puckett who was originally played by Jennette McCurdy. Jennette went on to star in a spin-off series, Sam & Cat, which combined iCarly with another Nickelodeon show, Victorious, and starred Ariana Grande. Jennette has since quit acting, instead taking to singing and songwriting.

New characters are being introduced to the revival, including Carly’s new best friend, Harper Raines who is played by Laci Mosley, along with Freddie’s step-daughter Millicent.

This new reboot seems to follow the main original storyline around the idea of a web series, only time has moved forward quite a bit and now Freddie is filming on a ‘pear phone’ (remember those?!) and Carly, a career woman in her late 20s, is trying to figure out her place in the world.

Check out the heartwarmingly nostalgic trailer below;