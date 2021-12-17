Watch: The first trailer for ‘How I Met Your Father’ has finally dropped

Get ready How I Met Your Mother fans — Hulu have finally dropped the first official trailer for their upcoming reboot series starring Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall.

This new sequel series, titled How I Met Your Father, is a new and modern take on the much-loved mid-2000’s show starring Cobie Smoulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segal and Josh Radnor, which ran for nine seasons.

This first official trailer gives fans a real taste as to what the spin-off will entail, and we must admit, it’s jarring. The series follows Hilary and Kim’s character, Sophie, as she tells her children the lengthy story of how she met their father, taking them back to the year 2022.

The show will look at Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Check out the trailer below;

Younger’s Hilary Duff plays the part of current day Sophie and Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall plays the part of future Sophie, narrating the series.

While original How I Met Your Mother fans might be a bit unsure, especially after watching this slightly chaotic trailer, rest assured the show is in good hands. This Is Us co-showrunners and Love, Victor co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are on board as both creators, writers and executive producers for this new series.

When speaking to Deadline earlier this year, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said, “Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward.”

This first series of How I Met Your Father will consist of 10 episodes, and is due to premiere on Hulu this coming January 18, 2022. At the moment there’s no word as to when the series will be available to watch over on this side of the world in the UK and Ireland, but we’re hopeful we won’t have too much longer to wait!