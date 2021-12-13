Watch the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts:The Secrets of Dumbledore

Warner Bros. have just dropped the very first trailer for the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and we couldn’t be more excited!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the trilogy and is due to premiere on April 8, 2022.

As the official synopsis reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen – previously played by Johnny Depp) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.”

“Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

Check out the trailer below;

The film is an action-packed cat-and-mouse game of secretive plans, mysteries and fun twists and turns, as our unlikely heroes – Newt, Jacob, Kama, Lally, Bunty and Theseus are reunited once again.

Viewers can also expect to see a different side to Dumbledore, diving into the complex, high-stakes relationship between he and Grindelwald, unlocking the story of these two legendary wizards. For the first time, audiences will get an inside look at the complicated and enigmatic Dumbledore.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller (We Need To Talk About Kevin), Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead), Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves.