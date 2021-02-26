Watch the explosive trailer for season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale

The explosive trailer for season four of The Handmaid’s Tale has just dropped, and we’ve got goosebumps!

According to the series logline on Hulu, season four of the Handmaid’s Tale is going to bring us even more suspense, stress-inducing, drama-filled action, and we can’t wait.

The Handmaid’s Tale is of course the critically acclaimed TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novels of the same name. It’s an American dystopian tragedy television series, which depicts a totalitarian society that subjects fertile women, called "Handmaids", to child-bearing slavery.

Since it's release in 2017, the show went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations, just from its first season. In December 2020, the show was renewed for a fifth season, ahead of it's season four premiere.

Picking up where season three left off, with June ready to fight for justice, the description reads, “June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges.”

Continuing, it adds, “Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Luckily fans of the series won’t have long to wait, as we also have a release date for the Hulu series, and it’s even sooner than we thought, landing on the streaming service on April 28. However, as of now, we don’t know when it will be available to watch for Irish and UK viewers, but hopefully it will be with us soon enough.

Check out the trailer for season four of The Handmaid's Tale here;