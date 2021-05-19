Watch: The ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ movie trailer has been released

Universal Pictures have just dropped the emotional trailer for their brand new movie based off the award-winning Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen, and we’ve got chills!

This hugely popular teen-drama musical stars Pitch Perfect’s Ben Platt as the title character, which is the same role he played when the show originated on stage in 2015.

The heartfelt film follows highschool student Evan Hansen, an awkward teen with a social anxiety disorder. Evan is advised by his therapist to write letters to himself. However, when one of Evan’s self-intended letters gets stolen by one of his classmates who later dies by suicide, his parents mistake this letter as a note written by their late son.

Evan then finds himself thrown into the boy's past, which leads him on a journey of self-discovery after a series of inspiring, duplicitous, and confrontational events.

Dear Evan Hanson truly is an awe-inspiring emotional rollercoaster woven together by a beautifully crafted soundtrack composed by musical theatre legends Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

Other stars from the film include Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway), Danny Pino (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Boogie Nights) and Amy Adams (Enchanted, Arrival).

This highly anticipated movie musical is brought to us by Tony Award-winning playwright and TV writer Steven Levenson, who adapted the well-loved Broadway show for the big screen. It is also directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of being a Wallflower).

Dear Evan Hansen is set to be released this coming autumn, on September 24, 2021 and is bound to be a big hit with muscial theatre lovers everywhere. In the meantime, check out the trailer below: