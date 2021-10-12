Watch: The bone-chilling first trailer for ‘Scream (2022)’ just dropped

Horror lovers and jump-scare fanatics alike will be delighted to know that another Scream film is on the way, 25 years after the first bone-chilling film hit our screens!

Now, 10 years after Scream 4 was released, Paramount Pictures have come out with another sequel in this terrifying saga, aptly titled Scream (2022).

Giving fans their first real taste as to what this long-awaited reboot will entail, the first trailer has just dropped, and it’s even more thrilling and nostalgic than we imagined!

According to the official synopsis, “twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

Returning to reprise their famous roles are Scream alums Neve Campbell (House of Cards) as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox (Friends, Cougar Town) as Gale Weathers and David Arquette (Never Been Kissed) as Dewey Riley.

New cast members being introduced include Melissa Barrera (In The Heights) as Sam Carpenter, Jenna Ortega (Jane The Virgin) as Tara, Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Richie and Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) as Wes.

By the looks of things, this new reboot will combine the old with the new, bringing Sydney, Gale and Dewey back to Woodsboro to team up with this unprepared group of teens, teaching them the tricks of the trade, all about how to survive that menacing Ghostfaced killer.

It’s sure to reach original fans as well as those completely new to the Scream franchise.

While we still have a while to wait, with the official premiere date set for January 14, 2022, in the meantime fans can check out the trailer down below;