Watch: Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher practices routine with baby boy Milo

Kelvin Fletcher may have been the last minute replacement on Strictly Come Dancing but the former Emmerdale star has swiftly become one of the top contenders for this year’s glitter ball trophy.

Viewers were stunned by his saucy Samba and mesmerised by his wonderful Waltz in the first two episodes and now we can look forward to the dad’s cheeky Charleston.

Kelvin and his dance partner, Oti Mabuse have been rehearsing their new routine all week but the dad enlisted the help of one very adorable family member and the video is bound to melt your heart.

Proving that he has been squeezing dance practice into every second of the day, the dad danced around with his adorable son Milo in his arms.

Kelvin and his baby boy pranced around their kitchen to the Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack and they really do make the cutest duo.

Watch out, Oti!

The actor wrote, “Little Milo has been helping me with rehearsals for this weekend’s #MarryPoppinsReturns Charleston!

“This soundtrack and this song especially has been on loop in our house for the last few months since taking Marnie to the cinema (her first cinema trip) to watch it. So I’ll be doing my best and making sure I don’t disappoint!” the dad-of-two added.

Kelvin couldn’t help but gush about the Strictly experience, “I’m absolutely LOVING this #strictly experience I feel so lucky.”

It looks like little Milo is enjoying the Strictly experience just as much as his dad is.

Kelvin and Oti will perform a Charleston to Trip A Little Light Fantasti' by Lin-Manuel Miranda.