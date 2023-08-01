Watch: Serena Williams reveals gender of second child in style

Serena Williams has revealed the gender of her second child.

The tennis pro announced she was expecting baby no.2 with her husband Alexis Ohanian back in May while attending The Met Gala and has now revealed the little one’s sex.

Sharing the exciting news to YouTube, Serena titled the six minute long video, “The BIG REVEAL”, to announce the gender.

Serena and Alexis organised a lavish ‘baby shower-slash-gender reveal’ party with all of their nearest and dearest, ensuring to include their five-year-old Olympia, to discover that they’re having another baby girl!

The extravagant get-together was held outdoors and had plenty of pink and blue decorations to stick to the gender reveal theme.

A multi-coloured balloon arch that reads, ‘Our Next Great Adventure’, welcomed guests into the event. There were also lots of other colourful balloons, chairs and towels for guests dotted around the venue.

For entertainment, party-goers could enjoy music, dancing and a dunk-tank as they waited for the big moment of the reveal.

There was also a beautiful two-tiered pink and blue cake decorated beautifully with pastel stars, clouds and rainbows.

Before discovering the gender, Serena spoke out about what gender she thinks her little one is in her YouTube video.

“I’m team pink. But I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy”.

“I’m very excited. I’m a little nervous and I’m anxious”, the 41-year-old admitted while getting ready for the party.

When the big moment of finding out if they’re having a boy or a girl came, Alexis had played a trick on Serena. The couple were going to cut into a cake to reveal either pink or blue sponge, but Ohanian wanted to play a prank and decided to get a yellow sponge instead.

Whispering about his joke to the camera, Alexis said, “So this cake is as basic of a gender reveal idea as I could come up with. Inside… It's yellow! I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean”.

“She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we'll see. I don't know if she's gonna be a professional about it”.

“She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal’. But we'll see. there's a reveal after the reveal”.

After Serena cut the cake to reveal yellow sponge, Alexis unveiled the real way they were finding out their tot’s gender.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights. And I need DJ Mike Wise to get us going and draw your attention to the heavens”.

After a stunning drone light display in the sky, ‘It’s a… GIRL’, was lit up in pink to confirm the couple would be parents to another little girl.

Serena, Alexis and Olympia looked overjoyed as they embraced and celebrated together at the end of the sweet video.

You can watch the full video below.