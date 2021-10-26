Watch: Pippa O’Connor’s sons meet their new baby brother

Pippa O’Connor has shared the sweetest video of her two eldest sons meeting their new baby brother for the first time and we simply can’t handle the cuteness!

“Welcome home Billy [heart emoji] All the emotions,” Pippa lovingly wrote in the caption, alongside a series of stunning family snaps.

Louis (5) and Ollie (8) are clearly absolutely besotted with their new baby brother, as they’re seen waiting patiently by the door and then rushing out to the car to meet him as soon as Pippa and Brian arrive home.

Other cute photos show little Louis and Ollie cradling their new baby brother, who perhaps was a tad overwhelmed by all the introductions.

Of course it wasn’t long until Pippa’s sweet post was flooded with comments from friends and followers alike. “No feeling like it,” influencer Rosie Connolly gushed.

“So beautiful,” fashion blogger Lisa Jordan sweetly commented.

“Louis’s face,” Irish presenter Brian Dowling hilariously pointed out.

Pippa and her husband Brian Ormond welcomed the birth of their third bundle of joy this past Friday.

“Welcome to the world Billy Ormond,” Pippa lovingly announced on Saturday morning. “Our beautiful baby boy arrived safely yesterday weighing 9lbs 15oz. Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed that he’s here.”

“I’ve been staring at him for 24 hours now. Days like these are hard to put into words.. but beyond grateful comes close,” she added alongside four beautiful snaps of her tiny tot just moments after he was born.