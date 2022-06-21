Watch: Netflix drop the trailer for Stranger Things Series 4 Volume 2

Netflix have finally dropped the bone-chilling trailer for Stranger Things season four, volume two, which is due to premiere on the platform on July 1.

Last month, the Duffer Brothers left viewers on the edge of their seats, with the first volume of season four landing on our screens at last, as we were introduced to loveable new characters — hello Eddie Munson — and villains that made our skin crawl — enter Vecna.

This new season has definitely taken a turn, as fans around the world were surprised by the terrifying twists these new episodes brought.

As we now know, it’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins during season three. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

As promised, season four of Stranger Things has been the biggest yet — in fact, it’s twice as long as any other season to date! That means that show bosses had to split it up into two volumes. The first volume premiered on Netflix on May 27, with the final two super-sized episodes set to land on the streaming service in just a few days time.

Now that we have this brand new trailer for Stranger Things season four, volume two, it seems we’re in for even more suspense, emotional drama, and nail-biting action.

Volume two is set to premiere this coming July 1. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;